New Delhi: Railway and Communication Minister Aswini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced for Vande Metro to be rolled in soon.

The Vande Metro is equivalent to Vande Bharat train which will give world class experience to passengers.

According to the Minister, the production and designing will be completed by next year the ramp up of the Vande Metro will be done.

Further he added, the first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023.