Vande Bharat train in Mumbai hits cattle, nose damaged

Bhubaneswar: A cattle runover incident occurred with the passing Vande Bharat train today near Atul in Mumbai Central division on Saturday.

The cattle hit the train at around 9 am.

The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar said sources in the Indian Railways.

It is noteworthy that, following the incident the train was detained for about 15 minutes.

The reports say that, there is no damage to the train except external damage on nose cone cover of front coach that is the Driver’s coach.

However it is worth mentioning here that, the train is running smoothly now. The Indian Railway also added that, the matter of cattle hits will be attended to at the earliest.

The Indian Railway also informed that, in the cattle runover incident one bull was hit and died on the spot.

Recently on October 9, 2022 the Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express got “flat tyre” and the passengers were shifted to Shatabdi.