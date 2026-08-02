Vande Bharat Express Transports Donor Heart From Ankleshwar to Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad: The Vande Bharat Express has once again played a pivotal role in giving a new lease of life to a patient in need by making a stoppage at the Ankleshwar Railway Station for the very first time to rapidly transport a donor heart to Ahmedabad.

The donor organ was procured from Smt. Jayaben Modi Multi-Specialty Hospital in Ankleshwar. Recognising that timing is critical in the process from organ donation to transplantation, authorities swiftly established a ‘Green Corridor’. This ensured the rapid and unhindered transport of the heart from the hospital to the railway station within mere minutes.

Notably, a ‘Green Corridor’ facilitates the rapid transport of the heart from the hospital to the railway station within minutes. This marks the second time in three days that a heart has been brought to U N Mehta Hospital via the Vande Bharat Express.

A dedicated team of doctors from Ahmedabad’s Mehta Hospital were responsible for the transportation of the organ for transplant.

As a heart transplant must be completed within a stringent window of a few hours, the train’s high-speed capabilities proved crucial in executing the seamless logistics required to save a life in Gujarat.

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The donated heart will be transplanted into a patient currently admitted at the hospital. This upcoming surgery will mark the 78th successful transplant conducted at U N Mehta Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Railways achieved a historic milestone in the field of healthcare by successfully transporting a live donor heart by train for the first time in India, a press release said.

The life-saving organ was transported from Surat to Ahmedabad aboard Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, ensuring its safe and timely arrival for transplantation at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad.

The landmark mission showcased the speed, punctuality and reliability of Vande Bharat Express while highlighting the growing role of Indian Railways in supporting critical healthcare services and emergency medical transportation.

(Source: ANI)