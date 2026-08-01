Vande Bharat Enables Life-Saving Heart Transplant

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New Delhi: Indian Railways carried out a live donor heart from Surat to Ahmedabad via train and saved a life.

India’s first Vande Bharat Express moved a live donor heart to a man with an end-stage heart disease on Sunday that underwent the complex surgery with an emergency operation at U N Mehta Heart and Research Institute, Ahmedabad.

When air transport wasn’t an option due to bad weather in Surat, emergency forces rushed the live heart in a trained network via Vande Bharat express for successful transplantation.

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The heart was transferred from Ahmedabad railway station and Green corridor created with help of Ahmedabad Police to make sure swift transit and the whole mission planned in real-time with Railway employees, the RPF, and Medical teams.

Describing this as a major accomplishment and first in Indian railways, the officials stressed the increasing role of this network in moving urgent medical items such as that of the organ in desperate circumstances.