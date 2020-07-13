An Air India flight with 331 passengers from Britain landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Tuesday. It later took off with another 87 passengers for Delhi, from where they will be airlifted to the US. Air India flight AI 1839, a Boeing 773 aircraft, arrived via Delhi at the Hyderabad airport at 2.21 am.
Vande Bharat: Air India announces 14 more flights between India, UK

New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Sunday announced 14 additional flights between India and the United Kingdom under Vande Bharat Mission, for the evacuation of Indians stuck in the UK amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will operate from July 15 to 24.

Bookings for the flights will open on July 13 from 2 p.m. IST, the National carrier said in a tweet.

“Air India will operate 14 additional flights under #VBM from 15th to 24th July between UK and India. Bookings will open on 13th July from 1400 hrs IST on our website. Passengers may also visit Airport and City Booking offices,” it said.

The airline’s flights for London are scheduled from several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Amritsar.

Further, in another tweet, the airline said that it will operate additional flights under the Vande Bharat Mission from July 25 to 28 connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

It will also operate additional flights under the initiative from July 21 to 24 connecting Frankfurt, Germany with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.

