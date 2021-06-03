Validity Of Teachers Eligibility Test Extended To Lifetime: Union Education Minister

teacher eligibility test
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education extended the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate on Thursday from seven years to life with retrospective effect from 2011.

The respective state governments / Union Territories will take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed, said Education Minister  Ramesh Pokhriyal.

It will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field, he added.

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

It is to be noted that the guidelines dated February 11, 2011 of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the State Governments and the validity of the TET Certificate was valid for seven years from the date of passing the test.

 

