Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended amid Coronavirus outbreak

Srinagar: In the wake of coronavirus threat Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. All interstate buses, incoming and outgoing from J&K banned from today,” Kansal tweeted.

This comes a day after the government appealed the pilgrims to postpone their visit to the shrine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Vaishno Devi is one among the most important shrines in the country. Pilgrims arrive by the thousands in flights and trains to Jammu daily and then head for the pilgrimage.

On Sunday, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board put out an advisory asking the foreigners and NRIs’ not to visit the shrine for 28 days after landing in India.

