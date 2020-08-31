Vaishno Devi Shrine To Deliver Prasad Through Post All Over India

Vaishno Devi Shrine To Deliver Prasad Through Post All Over India

Bhubaneswar: Devotees across the country can now get ‘prasad’ from the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir district delivered at their doorstep.

The shrine atop reopened on August 16 after being closed for nearly five months due to Covid pandemic.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) entered into an agreement with the department of posts for the speedy delivery of prasad to devotees across the country, the board said in a statement here.

Earlier, the shrine board had offered a facility for devotees to perform ‘hawan’ or ‘puja’, in absentia, at the Yagya Shala at Bhawan.

The board, added that the yatra to the holy shrine is picking pace with every passing day.