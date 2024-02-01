VAdm Lochan Singh Pathania assumes charge as Chief Hydrographer to Govt

New Delhi: VAdm Lochan Singh Pathania assumed charge as the Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India on 1st February, informed ANI in a X post on Thursday.

It is to be noted that Pathania was commissioned in the Executive branch of the Indian Navy in 1990. He is a Hydrography Specialist. The Flag Officer has commanded IN Ships Darshak and Sandhayak.

During his career spanning more than three decades he carried out hydrographic surveys across the entire stretch of the country and in IOR including challenging task of data collection for IMBL arbitration and for production of new chart in Sundarbans delta.