Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath Dham to open from April 22 for pilgrims

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Rudraprayag: The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22, at 8:00 AM.

The opening will take place in accordance with Vedic rituals, traditional customs, and Sanatan traditions. There is a strong sense of enthusiasm across the district, and the administration is in the final stages of completing all necessary arrangements for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial idol (Utsav Doli) of Lord Kedarnath will depart from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following grand and traditional rituals. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated with flowers, and a large number of devotees have already started gathering.

As per tradition, after the evening aarti today at Omkareshwar Temple, a special worship will be performed for Bhukund Bhairav, the guardian deity of Kedarpuri.

According to the scheduled program, on April 19, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath will leave Ukhimath and reach Phata. On April 20, it will proceed from Phata to Gaurikund, where it will halt for the night at the sacred Gaurimai Temple.

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In the next phase of the journey, on April 21, the Doli will depart from Gaurikund in the morning and reach the temple treasury (Bhandar) at Kedarnath Dham. Religious rituals at the shrine will formally commence thereafter, culminating in the opening of the temple doors to devotees on April 22 at 8:00 AM.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his best wishes to devotees arriving for the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to commence on April 19. He prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage for all pilgrims.

Welcoming devotees from across the country and abroad, the Chief Minister said he prays to Baba Kedar, Maa Gangotri, Maa Yamunotri, and Badri Vishal for the smooth and successful completion of the yatra this year, just like in previous years. He also expressed confidence that this year’s Char Dham Yatra will surpass all previous records.

(Source: ANI)

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