Uttarakhand: Pilgrim dies, two others injured after boulders fall along Kedarnath trekking route

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Rudraprayag: One pilgrim died and two others were injured after boulders fell near the Cheerbasaa helipad along the Kedarnath trekking route in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when rocks and boulders fell near the trekking route, injuring pilgrims in the area. Soon after information about the incident was received, teams from the YMF, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and Aapda Mitras reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

According to Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, the disaster rescue team received information about stones falling near Cheerbasaa and people being injured in the incident.

“Our team reached the site and found that two people had suffered injuries, while one person had sustained serious injuries. They were rescued and sent to the hospital,” Mishra said.

The injured pilgrims were brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gaurikund, where they were provided medical treatment. However, the woman who had sustained serious injuries later succumbed to her injuries, the district administration said.

The rescue teams responded promptly after receiving information about the incident and worked to evacuate the affected pilgrims from the site. The operation was carried out with the aim of ensuring the safety of pilgrims travelling along the Kedarnath trekking route.

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Mishra said authorities were looking at technical solutions to address such incidents at vulnerable locations along the trekking route.

“Technical solutions are being looked at to tackle these accidents happening around the places on this trekking route,” the District Magistrate said.

The administration is assessing such locations and exploring technical measures to minimise the risk from falling rocks and landslides in the future, with rescue and relief teams remaining prepared to respond to incidents involving pilgrims.

The Kedarnath trekking route witnesses a large number of pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.

(Source: ANI)

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