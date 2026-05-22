Uttarakhand: Landslide in Sonprayag kills one, leaves another injured

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Rudraprayag: One person was killed and a man of Nepali origin was injured after a landslide hit Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning near the Hanuman Barrier in the Sonprayag area of Rudraprayag district.

Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag, speaking to ANI, said, “At around 8 AM today, near the Hanuman Temple in Sonprayag, where a police barrier is also situated, a sudden landslide occurred from the nearby hills. Two individuals were caught in the landslide: one was a local resident, and the other was of Nepali origin. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the local resident was declared dead, while the person of Nepali origin was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.”

“In response, all travellers are being advised via control room announcements to avoid staying in these sensitive areas for long durations. Additionally, continuous instructions are being issued to sector officers, local vendors, and workers in the vicinity,” said DDMO.

According to reports, the incident happened due to a portion of the hill becoming loose.

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As soon as information about the incident was received, the District Emergency Operation Centre, Rudraprayag, immediately dispatched State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and the Sector Magistrate to the spot. Rescue teams launched an immediate operation at the site.

.The injured person was rescued by SDRF and police personnel and taken to MRP Sonprayag for treatment. After primary medical care, the victim was referred to the District Hospital Rudraprayag for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was taken into custody and sent to the District Hospital Rudraprayag for the necessary legal procedures. The administration has appealed to pilgrims and residents to remain cautious while travelling in hilly areas.

(ANI)