Uttarakhand: Kedarnath heli services disrupted by bad weather; pilgrims stranded

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Rudraprayag: Helicopter services to the Kedarnath Temple have been repeatedly disrupted due to adverse weather conditions in the region. In view of passenger safety, the administration and helicopter operators have suspended flight operations.

Authorities have advised pilgrims to remain patient and follow official updates regarding the resumption of services.

A large number of devotees are travelling to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar through heli services, but sudden weather changes in the Kedarnath valley, especially after noon, are forcing authorities to suspend flights temporarily.

Due to the disruption in services caused by poor weather, many pilgrims are having to wait until the next day for helicopter services, while some passengers are being forced to stay overnight in Kedarnath.

The administration has issued strict guidelines regarding helicopter operations and stated that passenger safety remains the top priority. Pilgrims have also been advised to plan their journey, keeping weather conditions in mind.

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Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra told ANI, “The weather in Kedarnath can turn bad at any time and keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims, the heli services are stopped as per the guidelines the heli operators have been instructed to help the pilgrims travelling by our heli services as much as possible and to fulfill all the basic facilities and needs of them and help them so that they can have darshan on time.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Rudraprayag district administration has intensified its cleanliness drive along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, collecting around 25 tonnes of waste so far to maintain hygiene and ensure an eco-friendly yatra, officials said. (ANI)

According to the Rudraprayag district administration, sanitation workers are continuously carrying out cleaning operations from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham during the ongoing pilgrimage. Waste spread across the trekking route and temple premises is being regularly collected and disposed of through scientific methods.

Officials said around 25 tonnes of waste have been collected so far. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste scattered along the route is being segregated separately to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment. Plastic waste is also being sent for recycling. The administration said the campaign to keep the Kedarnath Yatra clean and eco-friendly will continue.

(Source: ANI)