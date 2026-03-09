Uttarakhand: IAF and Indian Army conduct joint para-drop exercise over Lake Tehri

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army conducted a joint exercise on March 8, 2026, showcasing their operational capabilities with combat free-fall and static line para-drops over Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.

The exercise demonstrated seamless inter-service synergy, highlighting the forces’ ability to work together effectively.

“On 08 Mar 26, #IAF aircraft carried out Combat Free-Fall and Static Line para-drops over Tehri Lake, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army. The ex showcased seamless inter-service synergy and operational capability,” said IAF.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran Field Firing Range, Jaisalmer, on February 27, demonstrating its formidable combat readiness, operational synergy and technological prowess across the full spectrum of air operations.

According to an official release from Ministry of Defence, the President Droupadi Murmu graced the Fire Power Demonstration as the Chief Guest, accompanied by esteemed dignitaries including the Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Culture and Tourism GS Shekhawat, Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal, Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Commanders-in-Chief of Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, Senior Officers of the three Services, Officers of the Centre and State Governments, DPSUS, Former Air Chiefs, Esteemed Veterans, Defence Attaches from friendly foreign countries, Indian and International media and School children.

The exercise showcased IAF’s capability to execute complex, integrated air operations within a dynamic and realistic battlefield environment. Earlier in the day, the President also undertook a sortie in the indigenously developed LCH Prachand, reflecting India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

For the first time, Exercise Vayushakti was executed along a defined operational storyline, transforming into a simulated live combat theatre. The exercise seamlessly integrated offensive air strikes and air defence operations. special forces missions and humanitarian assistance, highlighting IAF’s role as a multi-domain, integrated force and the nation’s first responder, a release said.

(Source: ANI)