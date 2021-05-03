Uttarakhand: Houses, Roads Damaged In Uttarkashi’s Kumarada Due To Cloudburst

By WCE 9
uttarakhand cloudburst
Pic Credit:twitter/ani

Uttarakhand: A cloudburst was reported in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisur block, Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to reports, several houses and roads were damaged due to a cloudburst causing devastating landslides in Kumarada village so far.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police and relief team rushed to the spot. However, no casualities have been reported so far.

Earlier, a glacier burst had taken place in Sumna village of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli Garhwal near the India-China border on Apirl 23.

You might also like
Offbeat

I Am The Only One Of My Sister, Please Save Me: Covid Patient Pleads For Help Hours…

Nation

Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Hits Assam

Nation

PM Reviews Covid Related Initiatives By Indian Navy

Nation

Gold Worth Over Rs 27.46 Lakhs Seized At Chennai International Airport, 2 Passengers…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.