Uttarakhand: A cloudburst was reported in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisur block, Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to reports, several houses and roads were damaged due to a cloudburst causing devastating landslides in Kumarada village so far.

Uttarakhand | Several houses & roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi, earlier today. Officials of local administration are at the spot pic.twitter.com/ysEnO6c0im — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Soon after the incident was reported, the police and relief team rushed to the spot. However, no casualities have been reported so far.

Earlier, a glacier burst had taken place in Sumna village of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli Garhwal near the India-China border on Apirl 23.