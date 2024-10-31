20 people get infected with HIV after being physical with a single teen!

Uttarakhand: A shocking incident in Uttarakhand has caught public attention after a single teenager allegedly transmitted HIV virus to around 20 young men in past 17 months. Now this incident is sparking widespread health concerns.

Reportedly, the troubling incident occurred in Uttarakand’s Ramnagar town. The incident came to light after Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town faced a public health crisis. Few days ago, young men in Ramnagar sought medical help at the ICTC center after falling ill. The doctors conducted few tests which revealed many were HIV positive. While tracing, a 17-year-old heroin-addicted girl from a poor family was identified as the source of the transmission.

During counselling sessions, the 17-year-old teenager said, she belongs to a poor family and addicted to heroin. To support her addiction, she was engaged in sexual relations with the local youths. She was HIV positive and didn’t mention that to the youths. Due to which the youths fell sick after engaging in sexual activities with her.

As per sources, Ramnagar recorded 45 HIV cases in 17 Months. Which included 26 new cases between April 2023 and March 2024. 19 new reports were recorded from From April to October involving 15 women and 30 men.

During a counseling process, the officials have confirmed that, she was the cause of those multiple HIV infections among the youths. The health department is providing free treatment for those infected people ensuring patient anonymity and confidentiality.

