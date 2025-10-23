Uttarakhand government to provide free training for aspiring Agniveers

Advertisement

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighting the state’s “glorious military tradition,” announced that the government will provide pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants, according to a release from CMO.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand has a glorious military tradition–“almost every family in the state has at least one member serving in the armed forces, and therefore, the state government is providing pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants to help the youth prepare to serve the nation through the Agnipath scheme.”

The Chief Minister added that the state government has also decided to provide reservation in state government jobs to Agniveers after completion of their service period.

Advertisement

Under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare will provide free pre-recruitment training to youths who aspire to serve the country by becoming Agniveers. The department has already prepared an SOP for this purpose, the release stated.

Here are some key requirements to avail the training benefit:

* Applicants must be domiciled residents of Uttarakhand or currently studying or employed in an institution within the state.

* Candidates must have passed the High School examination with at least 45% marks overall and a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

* The applicant must be at least 16 years of age.

* Registration at the District Sports Office or District Youth Welfare Office is mandatory.

* A medical fitness certificate issued by a registered doctor must be submitted.

* During training, students must wear the prescribed sports kit (T-shirt, shorts, sports shoes, and socks).

* The trainee must not have any tattoos or unnatural permanent marks on their body.

* The training must be undertaken only under the supervision of the departmental instructor appointed at the sports stadium or training ground. (ANI)

Also Read: 10 percent reservation to retired Agniveers in services of various departments in Uttarakhand