Uttarakhand: The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended by the Uttarakhand government due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja, said Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Reportedly, the yatra was scheduled to start from May 14.

As of now there are 45,383 active Covid-19 cases in the state whereas India has reported 3,79,257 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Uttarakhand is known as Dev Bhoomi (Land of Gods), as it is the land of great pilgrimages, sacred temples and places, which attracts millions of pilgrims and spiritual seekers to get enlightenment. The pilgrimage of 4 Dhams, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, are located in Garhwal region that are considered as the most sacred places in India.

These four ancient temples also marks the spiritual source of four sacred rivers as well such as River Yamuna (Yamunotri), River Ganga or Ganges (Gangotri), River Mandakini (Kedarnath) and River Alaknanda (Badrinath).