Uttarakhand government orders investigation on Mahakumbh Covid-19 testing data

By WCE 7
uttarakhand mahakumbh
Image Credit: India TV

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has ordered a probe against all testing labs that are conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) after several variation were found in the Covid-19 testing data during Mahakumbh mela this year.

Reportedly, the government had hired private labs for conducting COVID-19 tests during Mahakumbh.

Related News

Uttarakhand Government Extends Covid Curfew Till June 9

The orders have been issued to the Director-General of Health in this regard and all districts have been asked to investigate COVID-19 testing labs properly before making any payment, said the state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

The Haridwar District Magistrate (DM) C Ravishankar has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the labs after cases of discrepancies in devotees and locals were witnessed during Kumbh which shall submit the report in 15 days, added reports.

 

You might also like
Nation

Congress stage nationwide protest against petrol price hike

Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev takes U turn; Says will take Covid vaccine

Nation

India continues to record below 1L Covid cases; 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

Business

Petrol and diesel price continues to rise In Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check details…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.