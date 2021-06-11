Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has ordered a probe against all testing labs that are conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) after several variation were found in the Covid-19 testing data during Mahakumbh mela this year.

Reportedly, the government had hired private labs for conducting COVID-19 tests during Mahakumbh.

The orders have been issued to the Director-General of Health in this regard and all districts have been asked to investigate COVID-19 testing labs properly before making any payment, said the state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

The Haridwar District Magistrate (DM) C Ravishankar has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the labs after cases of discrepancies in devotees and locals were witnessed during Kumbh which shall submit the report in 15 days, added reports.