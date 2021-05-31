Dehradun: Amidst a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Uttarakhand government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 9, informed Uttarakhand government’s spokesperson & cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal.

It has been scheduled to end at 6 am on June 9.

The state government provided several relaxations in the state, allowing shops of several non-essential services to restart their functions.

As per the new guidelines, grocery shops can operate for two days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm.

On the other hand, books and stationery shops can operate for just one day on June 1.

After the Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand had become a COVID-19 hotspot as several returnees tested positive for coronavirus. As per the Union Health Ministry, the state has over 30,000 active cases while more than 6,400 patients have succumbed to Covid.

Similarly, the Covid curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till June 10, infomred Chief Minister’s Office on Monday. The active covid cases in the state dropped in the last 24 hours to 1,65,795.