Uttarakhand Government declares three days of state mourning due to sudden death of Former CM B.C. Khanduri

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Dehradun: Uttarakhand Government declares three days of state mourning due to sudden death of Former CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri.

As per ANI reports, the State govt has declared three days of state mourning from May 19 to 21, following the sudden demise of the former CM.

Former CM of Uttarakhand passed away after prolonged illness due to his age in Dehradun today. He was reportedly 91 years old.

The last rites of the former CM will be performed tomorrow with full police honours. All state government offices will remain closed tomorrow in observance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Khanduri’s demise in a Facebook post. Dhami said Khanduri’s contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and his commitment to governance would always be remembered.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief, “ I am deeply pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Major General (Retd.) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri Ji. In his long public life, he served the country and society with great discipline, honesty, and a spirit of national service.His dedication to the development of Uttarakhand, good governance, and public welfare was unparalleled. My condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Former CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2007 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2012.

Look at the post here:

The Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day period of state mourning from May 19 to 21, following the sudden demise of the state’s former Chief Minister, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri.

The last rites of the former Chief Minister will be performed tomorrow, May… pic.twitter.com/mSAGErHypu — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) May 19, 2026