Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Covid-19 Positive, In Self Isolation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, 22 March.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself under isolation. Rawat also advised those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am fine and am not facing any health issues. I have isolated myself under the doctors’ observation. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the recent past to take all precautions and get themselves tested,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

The newly appointed chief minister was scheduled to land in Delhi during the day for a four-day visit, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet ministers.

