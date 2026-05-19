Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets MP CM Mohan Yadav in Jagdalpur, Discusses Key Issues of Mutual Interest

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Jagdalpur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jagdalpur and invited him to undertake the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami invited Yadav to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand for the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The two leaders also held discussions on various contemporary issues of mutual interest, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Dhami on Monday granted financial and administrative approval worth Rs 1,344 crore for various development schemes across Uttarakhand.

The approvals include projects related to power infrastructure, drinking water supply, irrigation, tourism, parking facilities, construction of residential and non-residential buildings, conservation of Badri cows, and effective implementation of district plans, according to an official statement by the CMO.

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The Chief Minister approved the release of the remaining Rs 63.62 lakh for tube well construction in Vikasnagar Colony, Bithoria No. 1, in the Nainital district.

Approval was also granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 2 crore against the sanctioned amount of Rs 6.54 crore for the establishment of power substations in the Saryu Valley and Shama areas under Kapkot Assembly constituency in Bageshwar district. Additionally, approval was given for the release of Rs 1.96 crore as the first instalment against Rs 4.92 crore for bunch cable works in the uncovered areas of Dehradun Cantonment Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park and pond in Darau village under Kichha Assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Approval was also granted for the release of Rs 1.54 crore as the first instalment against Rs 3.85 crore for the construction of a non-residential office building of the Rural Construction Department in Raitoli village of Rudraprayag district. Furthermore, approval was provided for Rs 30.03 crore for the conservation and promotion of Badri cows at Bhararisain under the Animal Husbandry Department.

(ANI)

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