Uttarakhand CM assures to develop hidden Srikhetra

New Delhi: On a recent update to the discovery of very old Srikhetra in Uttarakhand, Ollywood fame Sabyasachi Mishra today had a conference through a video call with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In the meeting, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Puri Jagannath Mandir’s head priest Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra were also present.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uttarakhand CM assured all possible support to ensure this temple’s development in the area.

Earlier, a hidden Srikhetra (Lord Jagannath temple) has been discovered by the well-known Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra in Uttarkashi.

The Jagannath temple has been discovered around 6 km from Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. The temple is at around 3000 feet above sea level. It is one of the oldest temples of Sri Jagannath. Lord Jagannath is worshipped in the form of stones in this temple. However, for the last many months, obstacles were seen in performing the rituals of Sri Jagannath in the temple. After knowing about it Ollywood star Sabyasachi has come up with a solution to this problem.

Uttarakhand is said to be Devbhoomi. It is believed that the Supreme God resides in Uttarakhand. One can find temples of all gods and goddesses in this Himalayan state. Even you will find the temple of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath here as well. The temple we are talking about here is one of the very old temples of Sri Jagannath in Uttarkashi. But unfortunately, the servitors were facing problems while conducting daily rituals in the temple.

According to reports, ollywood famous actress Archita along with her husband Sabyasachi went to Uttarakhand for shooting. Meanwhile, they got to know about the 12th-century temple from the locals. Later, the duo visited the temple. The couple gathered the locals of six villages near the temple and offered prayer to the holy trinity in the temple. The locals of the six villages take Sri Jagannath as their main deity.

As the temple is really old and was not developed, actor Sabyasachi promised to make developments to the temple. Meanwhile, the actor has also taken all the responsibility for the temple for the next six months. At the same time, he has also appealed Uttarakhand government and the Union tourism department for the restoration of the temple.

He has also said that the 12th-century temple of Sri Jagannath should be as famous as the Sri Mandir of Puri. This act of ollywood fame has been appreciated by everyone all over the state.