Uttarakhand CM assures to develop hidden Srikhetra

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured all possible support to ensure hidden Srikhetra's development in the area.

Nation
By Deepa Sharma 0
Image credit: Instagram/sabyasachi_actor

New Delhi: On a recent update to the discovery of very old Srikhetra in Uttarakhand, Ollywood fame Sabyasachi Mishra today had a conference through a video call with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In the meeting, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Puri Jagannath Mandir’s head priest Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra were also present.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uttarakhand CM assured all possible support to ensure this temple’s development in the area.

Earlier, a hidden Srikhetra (Lord Jagannath temple) has been discovered by the well-known Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra in Uttarkashi.

The Jagannath temple has been discovered around 6 km from Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. The temple is at around 3000 feet above sea level. It is one of the oldest temples of Sri Jagannath. Lord Jagannath is worshipped in the form of stones in this temple. However, for the last many months, obstacles were seen in performing the rituals of Sri Jagannath in the temple. After knowing about it Ollywood star Sabyasachi has come up with a solution to this problem.

Must Read

Bengaluru man marries 15 women posing as doctor or engineer;…

8 killed,7 injured in tempo-tanker collision in UP’s…

Rains claim 17 lives, property over Rs 3,000 crore damaged:…

Uttarakhand is said to be Devbhoomi. It is believed that the Supreme God resides in Uttarakhand. One can find temples of all gods and goddesses in this Himalayan state. Even you will find the temple of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath here as well. The temple we are talking about here is one of the very old temples of Sri Jagannath in Uttarkashi. But unfortunately, the servitors were facing problems while conducting daily rituals in the temple.

According to reports, ollywood famous actress Archita along with her husband Sabyasachi went to Uttarakhand for shooting. Meanwhile, they got to know about the 12th-century temple from the locals. Later, the duo visited the temple. The couple gathered the locals of six villages near the temple and offered prayer to the holy trinity in the temple. The locals of the six villages take Sri Jagannath as their main deity.

As the temple is really old and was not developed, actor Sabyasachi promised to make developments to the temple. Meanwhile, the actor has also taken all the responsibility for the temple for the next six months. At the same time, he has also appealed Uttarakhand government and the Union tourism department for the restoration of the temple.

He has also said that the 12th-century temple of Sri Jagannath should be as famous as the Sri Mandir of Puri. This act of ollywood fame has been appreciated by everyone all over the state.

You might also like
Nation

SC dismisses plea challenging RBI move on exchange of Rs 2000 notes

Nation

SC extends ex-Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s interim bail till July 24

Nation

National Entrance Screening Test 2023 results out; Here’s how to check

Nation

TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Check full list

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans