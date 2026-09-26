Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra suspended till Sept 27 amid red alert

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Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended from Saturday afternoon till September 27 in view of a ‘Red Alert’ issued by the Meteorological Centre and the State Emergency Operation Centre over adverse weather conditions, officials said.

Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Char Dham Yatra, told ANI that the decision was taken prioritising the safety of pilgrims and following the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner.

“According to the Meteorological Centre and the State Emergency Operation Centre, a ‘Red Alert’ for weather has been issued. Therefore, prioritising the safety of pilgrims and in accordance with the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from this afternoon until tomorrow, September 27, 2026,” Nautiyal said.

“Pilgrims are advised to stay in safe locations and proceed further only when the weather clears up, while also heeding the instructions of the state and local administration. We are continuously informing and advising pilgrims to wait until the adverse weather conditions pass before proceeding,” he added.

Intermittent rainfall has been reported in several parts of Chamoli district, while snowfall has started in higher-altitude areas, officials said on Saturday. Continuous snowfall at Hemkund Sahib has led to a further drop in temperatures, with the region experiencing intense cold conditions.

Meanwhile, helicopter services operating for the Kedarnath Yatra have also remained disrupted since morning due to unfavourable weather conditions. Keeping passenger safety in mind, helicopter operations have been suspended and movement of pilgrims by air has been temporarily halted.

The Rudraprayag district administration has also been placed on high alert following the weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

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Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the Kedarnath pilgrimage was proceeding smoothly and no untoward incident had been reported despite heavy rain and storms in the region last night.

“The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham is proceeding smoothly; although the area experienced heavy rain and storms last night, no untoward incidents have been reported so far. I held a review meeting with all the officers today, during which we assessed the water levels of the rivers in the district, which currently remain normal, and monitored the entire pilgrimage route via surveillance cameras,” Mishra said.

“Public announcements are also being made, advising people not to venture into or near the rivers. I particularly urge tourists to refrain from going to the riverbanks to take selfies or for similar activities, as there have been numerous incidents resulting in injuries and even fatalities. The district administration is fully alert and prepared to handle any disaster-related situation,” he added.

The district administration is closely monitoring weather conditions, while helicopter services for Kedarnath will resume only after improvement in weather and when flying conditions become favourable.

Officials said passenger safety remains the top priority and helicopter operations will be conducted strictly according to weather conditions.

(Source: ANI)