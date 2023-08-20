Uttarakhand: Bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi, 7 dead, 27 injured

Following the accident, SDRF launched a rescue operation

Uttarakhand Bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

New Delhi: As many as 7 people died while 27 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand on Sunday. Following the accident, SDRF launched a rescue operation.

As per reports, a bus carrying 35 people had set out from Gangotri which fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi. As many as 7 people died while 27 people sustained injury in this accident.

“A bus carrying 35 people from Gangotri fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. 27 injured have been rescued while 7 people have died. Rescue operation is underway,” says Gaurav Kumar, chief development officer, Uttarkashi, tweeted PTI today.

Further details awaited.

