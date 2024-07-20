Uttar Pradesh: Union MoS Jitin Prasada injured in road accident, PS and cook also hurt

New Delhi: Union MoS Jitin Prasada sustained injury in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place in the Bahrua village located on Majhola-Vijti Road. His personal secretary and cook have also sustained injury.

As per reports, the road accident took place while he was on a tour of his parliamentary constituency Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, the minister’s car collided with another vehicle in the convoy, reported ABP Live.

Reportedly, the Minister sustained simple injury as another vehicle hit his vehicle from the rear. Following the accident, Prasada abandoned the damaged vehicle at the spot and left the place in another vehicle.

Further details awaited.