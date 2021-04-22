Uttar Pradesh: Five persons were killed and several injured when the Lucknow-Chandigarh express rammed into a truck, a DCM trailer and two motorbikes on the railway track on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Katra police circle early on Thursday morning and the gateman did not close the railway crossing gate.

The train driver tried to apply the emergency brakes but could not prevent the collision.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and has directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Circle Officer, Tilhar, Parmanand Pandey said that the four of the five bodies had been identified. All of them belonged to one family and were on the truck.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that the railway track was being cleared so that traffic could resume at the earliest.