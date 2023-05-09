Uttar-Pradesh to declare ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that his government will declare the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free.

‘The Kerala Story’ will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘The Kerala Story’ उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023

On May 6, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to declare the controversial film tax-free. “The film ‘The Kerala Story’ exposing the horrific truth of terrorism is being made tax free in Madhya Pradesh,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban the controversial movie, citing threat to law and order in the state.

Many theatres in Tamil Nadu have halted the screenings of The Kerala Story from May 7, citing the law and order situation in the state.