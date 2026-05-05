Uttar Pradesh Scraps Mandatory Prepaid Smart Meters, Reverts to Postpaid Billing

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Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped the mandatory installation of prepaid smart meters for new electricity connections and will revert to the postpaid monthly billing system.

The move follows a Central Electricity Authority order dated April 1, 2026, which clarified that only smart meters are mandatory, not the prepaid billing mode.

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Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also told Parliament that postpaid remains the default mode for electricity billing, while smart prepaid meters are prioritized for government establishments, commercial, industrial, and high-load consumers.

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