Uttar Pradesh police shoots 2 accused in Bahraich violence case

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police have allegedly shot two accused in the Bahraich violence case in an encounter, said reports on Thursday. The accused persons identified as Sarfaraz and Talib, were trying to escape to Nepal when they were killed.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla told ANI, “When the Police team went to Nanpara area for the recovery of the murder weapon, Md Sarfaraz alias Rinku and Md Talib alias Sablu had kept the murder weapon in a loaded state, which they used to fire on the police. In self-defence, police resorted to retaliatory fire, which injured the two.

“They are undergoing treatment. We have arrested the other three accused as well. All 5 have been officially arrested. Strict action will be taken against all of them… Search is going on for the other accused… They are undergoing treatment and are alive,” she further explained.

Tensions have begun to ease in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, after days of violence and unrest. It is however worth mentioning here that, the aftermath of the riots is still palpable. The district, witnessed clashes and vandalism following a man’s death during Durga idol immersion, is slowly returning to normalcy.

Security forces continue to maintain a vigilant presence, with over 30 rioters taken into custody. The situation remains tense in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district after violence broke out following the murder of 22-year old during Durga idol immersion procession.

As per reports, the victim Ram Gopal Mishra was a resident of the village. He took part at the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession. during which he was hit by a bullet and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during medical treatment.

Hundreds of people carrying sticks joined the procession demanding justice for the family, tension escalated as some unidentified men burnt down shops and homes. Later, half a dozed people were injured during stone pelting and firing. Internet services were suspended in the district following the breakout of the violence.