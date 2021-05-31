Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two people in connection with a case of dumping the body of a Covid positive patient into the Rapti river in Balrampur district.

A video went viral on social media where the two people were seen dumping the body from a bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Nath Mishra, informed Balrampur police by posting a video on twitter. He had been admitted to a hospital on May 25 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later he died on May 28 following which his body was handed over to his family members on the next day as per Covid protocols.

The cops have arrested the two people and a case have also been registered against them, added Balrampur police.

“COVID patient’s body was handed over to family under COVID protocol who threw the body in the river. Case registered. Probe on,” said CMO Balrampur.