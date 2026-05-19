Uttar Pradesh: NEET aspirant kidnapped, raped, tortured with cigarette burns

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Lucknow: In a tragic incident, a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant was allegedly abducted, held captive for 16 days, brutally tortured and sexual harassed before being rescued by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

The incident took place on April 30.

As per reports, few men came in a car and allegedly abducted her, while she was returning from her routine coaching classes. Inside the car, the gang gave her sedative injections, assaulted her sexually, and also took obscene photos and videos.

During abduction, the gang repeatedly gave her sedative injections, branded her with lit cigarettes with repeated sexual assault.

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On May 13, the woman was taken to Prayagraj, where Mohit’s family members, along with another man and together they tried to force the survivor to marry Mohit.

When the woman rejected, they showed the photo of her brother and allegedly threatened to kill him. In addition, they also asked that if the woman agrees to marry Mohit, they would delete all the obscene photos and videos.

The victims’s mother filed a missing complaint on May 1, the local police registered a case and formed four special teams to track her down. After two long weeks, the woman was recovered from Prayagraj.

As per police, three accused have already been taken into custody for questioning and will be produced before the court soon. The team is conducting search and will arrest the rest of the accused.