Uttar Pradesh: Missing Woman Found Murdered, Body Recovered from Drain; Accused Arrested

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Meerut: A woman named Anushka, who went missing in April, was allegedly murdered, and her body was recovered from a drain, Meerut Police said.

The accused, Shyam Dhanak, originally from Dehradun and currently residing in Chandigarh, has been taken into custody following a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, Superintendent of Police (SP), Meerut, provided details on the initial stages of the investigation into Anushka’s disappearance.

He said, “On April 28, the Kankarkheda police station area received information about the disappearance of Anushka. Police immediately registered a case and formed three teams at the police station and district levels, which examined all electronic surveillance and CCTV footage.”

Bhosale said the police narrowed down their investigation to a prime suspect.

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He added, “At first glance, the activities of Shyam Dhanak appeared suspicious. After this was found, police teams were sent to Chandigarh twice, but the accused cleverly defended himself. With the help of advanced technical intelligence, the police conducted a thorough investigation at home and, on the basis of the evidence obtained by the police, they took him into custody.”

The SP also explained the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime and how the suspect revealed the details during interrogation.

Bhosale further explained the alleged crime, saying, “When he was interrogated, he said that Anushka, who is missing, used to visit his fast food stall, and on the night of April 15, when Anushka came, there was an argument between the two over some issue, after which he murdered Anushka and dumped her body in the drain. The police have recovered the body, and it has been sent for a post-mortem. The police are taking further legal action in this matter.”

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(ANI)