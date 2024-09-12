Uttar Pradesh man stakes wife in gambling game to friends, they sexually assault her

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): These days, incidents of violence against women are increasing with each passing day. An Uttar Pradesh man staked his wife in a gambling game to his friends following which they sexually assaulted her.

According to reports, the incident has been reported in a village in Shahabad Kotwali area was married to Viresh, a resident of Bilari area of ​​Moradabad. At the time of marriage, the girl’s father gave more dowry than he could afford, but still after the marriage, the in-laws harassed the woman for dowry.

The man who was addicted to gambling and alcohol allegedly gambled away his wife. While gambling he allowed the friends to sexually assault her. The woman is a mother of three children and has been married to the man since 10 years. When his wife objected to this, he beat up the wife badly, broke her finger and threw her and three children out of the house.

After that the wife went to her mother’s house. A few days later, the husband and his friends went to her house to get her back. As the woman refused they tried to drag her away, this time they also they beat her up badly. When the neighbors gathered, they fled.

The woman has said that she wants her husband to take action against his friends. Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that a case has been registered in this matter and the investigation is underway.