Uttar Pradesh: Khatu Shyam temple applies dress code

Short clothes, ribbed jeans and night suits are banned inside the Khatu Shyam temple premises. Devotees have hailed the temple’s decision.

Pic Credits: ANI

Hapur (UP): A dress code has been implemented in Khatu Shyam Temple in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Short clothes, ribbed jeans and night suits are banned inside the temple premises. Devotees have hailed the temple committee’s decision.

A devotee said, “A dress code has been implemented in the temple. This is a good decision. People must wear clothes that are appropriate for the temple.”

Recently, four temples in Nagpur had also imposed a strict dress code after repeated violation

Recently on June 3, as many as 16 temples in Maharashtra had imposed a dress code. Short clothes, ribbed jeans and night suits shall not be allowed.

The notice in Marathi reads, “Revealing, provoking, indecent outfits are not allowed inside the temple premises.” Further the notice suggests that outfits should be as per the Indian tradition.”

