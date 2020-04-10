UP govt transfers money to daily wagers h
Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo: IANS)

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers money to daily wagers hit by lockdown

By IANS
0

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred Rs 1,000 as financial aid to over 11 lakh construction workers each amid the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The state government had decided to extend help to those people whose livelihood has been affected due to corona outbreak. In this context, in the first phase, more than 11 lakh construction workers in the state have been provided Rs 1,000 each in their accounts.”

Yogi Adityanath is holding meetings twice a day on the coronavirus situation with senior administrative officials at his residence.

They are closely monitoring the ground situation in various districts, especially those reporting corona cases.

The hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus have been sealed.

