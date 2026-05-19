Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in 4th floor of an apartment in Ghaziabad

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Lucknow: A fire accident took place in 4th floor of an apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad, Ghaziabad Yesterday. It is being said that there was risk of the fire to take its control on the third floor of the building, if the fire operation was delayed.

As per ANI reports, the fire station in Sahibabad received information about the fire accident at 7.29 PM and rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, all residents were safely evacuated to the rooftop.

The fire was brought under control within one hour; four fire service trucks were used to bring to situation under control.

No casualties were reported during the incident. 12 People who were trapped in their flats were rescued without any injuries.

Ghaziabad CFO Rahul Kumar says, “At approximately 7.29 PM, the fire station in Sahibabad received a report of a fire in a flat on the fourth floor of an apartment, under the Shalimar police station. There was also a risk of the fire spreading to the third floor. All residents were safely evacuated to the rooftop, and the fire was brought under control within an hour using four fire trucks. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all approximately 12 people reported to be trapped in the flat were safely rescued with no injuries.

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In another apartment fire incident, A major fire broke out at Basanti Villa Apartment, a G+4 building located on Badagada Canal Road under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on May 6.

The blaze claimed the lives of two people due to suffocation, while several others were rescued safely.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out in a residential apartment in Sahibabad. Ghaziabad CFO Rahul Kumar says, “At approximately 7.29 PM, the fire station in Sahibabad received a report of a fire in a flat on the fourth floor of an apartment, under the Shalimar… pic.twitter.com/oWURSqWvjB — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026