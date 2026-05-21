Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Noida, efforts underway to douse fire

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Lucknow: A fire accident took place in a scrapyard in the Doob area of ​​the Noida Phase 2 police station area in Uttar Pradesh today.

Fire tenders present on the scene and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

No casualties are reported yet.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Doob area of ​​the Noida Phase 2 police station area. Fire tenders present on the scene and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/tBOEhZIwsG — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

In another incident, a fire accident took place in a commercial complex in Charminar PS area in Hyderabad, fire tenders are making efforts to douse it off.

On Tuesday, another fire accident took place in 4th floor of an apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad. It was being said that there was risk of the fire to take its control on the third floor of the building, if the fire operation was delayed.

The fire was brought under control within one hour; four fire service trucks were used to bring to situation under control.