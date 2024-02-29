Uttar Pradesh: College student murdered by friends over fight during party, 1 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, a college student was murdered by his friends after they had a heated argument during a party. The incident was reported from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the accused hid the victim’s body under a pit after killing him.

The victim has been identified as Yash Mittal. He was pursuing first year BBA at a well-known university in Greater Noida. Reportedly, Yash went missing from the university campus on February 26. One day after which, his father filed a missing complaint at the Greater Noida Police Station.

After initial investigation, police nabbed one of the accused in Gajraula district of Uttar Pradesh. It was only during police interrogation that the accused, Rachit, shared the details. According to reports, all of them had attended a party in Tigriya on February 26. Therein, Yash had an argument with the rest of them. After which, the four college students murdered their friend. They even managed to bury his body in a six-feet-deep pit.

The accused even confessed that the accused had even sent a kidnapping message to Yash’s family and asked for a ransom of Rs 6 crore, in order to mislead the police.

Upon a search operation operation, police and a SWAT team were able to recover the deceased’s body. The body has been sent to the Gajraula police for post-mortem; the results of which are still awaited. Probe to find the three other accused is still going on.

Further details into the matter are still awaited.