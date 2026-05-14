Uttar Pradesh: At least 96 killed as powerful storm, heavy rain sweep across districts

Advertisement

Lucknow: At least 96 people have died and more than 50 injured across multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain, dust and strong winds caused widespread destruction on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The massive storm swept across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh,where houses were destroyed, trees were uprooted, electric poles were snapped. Many districts reported fatalities caused by collapsing walls, falling trees, lightning strikes and roof cave-ins as people rushed for shelter during the sudden weather change.

Extensive damage was reported from districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur.

Advertisement

According to district-wise figures released by authorities, Bhadohi recorded the highest number of deaths at 18, closely followed by Prayagraj where 17 people lost their lives. Mirzapur reported 15 deaths, while Fatehpur accounted for 10 fatalities. Four people each were killed in Pratapgarh and Bareilly, while six deaths each were reported from Unnao and Badaun. Two deaths each were also confirmed in Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi and Sambhal. One death each was reported from Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur districts.

Prayagraj emerged as one of the worst-hit regions, with fatalities reported across multiple tehsils including Handia, Phulpur, Soraon, Meja and Sadar. District authorities are also assessing extensive damage to livestock, homes and agricultural land.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure compensation is distributed within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister also instructed district administrations to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations, restore electricity supply and provide medical assistance to the injured. In view of the prevailing situation, the administration has been advised to remain vigilant, and the public has been urged to stay in safe locations. Also Read: Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain Lash Parts Of Delhi, Air India Issues Travel Advisory