Uttar Pradesh: 6 die after van collides with double-decker bus in Hathras

Hathras: Six people lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district during the early hours of Tuesday after a double-decker bus collided with a van near 141 milestone on the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha, authorities received information about the incident at around 4:15 am. The accident involved a van travelling from Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan and a double-decker bus heading from Noida to Gorakhpur.

As per SP Kushwaha, thirteen people were travelling in the van at the time of the collision. All the occupants were rescued from the damaged vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“A call was received about an accident near the 141 milestone on the Yamuna Expressway at around 4:15 am. It was found that an Eeco van, which was going from Delhi to Dholpur, Rajasthan, was hit from behind by a double-decker bus going from Noida to Gorakhpur. A total of 13 people were travelling in the Eeco. They were rescued and admitted to the hospital. During treatment, doctors declared six people dead. The driver of the Eeco is safe…necessary action is being taken,” the police official said.

(Source: ANI)