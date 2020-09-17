Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award to KIIT

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has been awarded with the Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award-2020 for its excellent performance in specific domains leading to significant contribution towards national growth and development.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has given this award to KIIT-DU for post COVID-19 redevelopment / rehabilitation plan.

The award was presented in 13 different categories, while KIIT is the only one organization in India to get the award in the above category.

AICTE had held a competition “AICTE-Vishwakarma Awards-2020” for the students and AICTE-approved institutes to encourage and motivate young students and institutions to raise their performance in their specific domains. AICTE recognized and honoured the innovative work of the KIIT-DU for its social work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were declared in the presence of Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education; Prof. Anil. D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Dr. M. P. Poonia, Vice-Chairman; Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary and other eminent educationists and dignitaries.

