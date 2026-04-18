UTC reduces fare for Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor

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Dehradun: Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) has announced the reduction of fares for Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor and has become Rs 709 from Rs 945 for the expressway.

The announcement was made by the Assistant General Manager, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Prateek Jain.

Uttarakhand Transport Corporation Assistant General Manager says, “For the expressway the cost has reduced from Rs 945 to Rs 709.”

“The fare for AC was Rs 704, which has now become Rs 507. The fare for an ordinary bus was Rs 430, and now it has become Rs 355.”

“And for the ordinary bus it was Rs 430, and now it has become Rs 355.”

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative aims to provide easy, affordable and good services to the passengers.

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Prateek Jain also added that a survey was conducted using Volvo bus and small vehicles to estimate the exact time it takes to reach from Dehradun IBT to Delhi IBT which is 2 hours and 55 minutes.

He also added that the reduction in the fare received appreciation and it also helped people to avail public transportation in a affordable price.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Dehradun: On Uttarakhand Transport Corporation reducing fares on the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, Assistant General Manager, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Prateek Jain says, “After the inauguration of this expressway by PM Modi, the Transport Corporation had… pic.twitter.com/pXgCUahHox — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026