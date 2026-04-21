Use of mobile phones prohibited at the Kedarnath Temple

Advertisement

Dehradun: A rule has come up for the Kedarnath Temple by the Temple Committee that mobile phones usage in the kedarnath premises is completely prohibited.

Those who carry mobile phones inside the temple premises, taking photos or videos or recording may face legal actions against them, says the Temple Committee Member Vineet Posti.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the sanctity of the shrine and the convenience of devotees.

This rule comes before the opening of Kedarnath temple gates. It is being reportedly said that Thousands of devotees and temple officials are working in a flurry of activity to prepare for the ceremonial opening of the temple portals, scheduled for 8:00 AM tomorrow.

Advertisement

Temple committee member Vinit Chandra Posti shared that special preparations have been made for the occasion of the temple’s opening. Flowers sourced from across India and abroad are being used to decorate the shrine, further enhancing the beauty of the holy site.

He added that on April 22, the temple doors will be opened to devotees in the morning following traditional rituals and Vedic chanting. Before the opening, the temple is being fully decorated, and all arrangements for the pilgrimage are in their final stages.

According to ANI reports, As the sun rises on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of “Kedar Baba Ki Jai” will mark the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world.