Urinating in flight: Delhi Court sends Shankar Mishra to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi:In the latest move in the case of urinating in a flight, Shankar Mishra, the accused who had reportedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, he has been sent to a 14 days judicial custody.

It is to be noted that Mishra had been arrested by Delhi police in this connection from Bengaluru on Friday night.

Following the arrest, Delhi Police had sought for his remand for three days for custodial interrogation in the Patiala House Court.

However, Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika at Delhi’s Patiala House Court denied the plea of police and said that his remand was not required by the police for recording the statements and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

“Just because there’s public pressure, don’t do this. Go by law,” the judge said.

Manu Sharma advocate of Shankar Mishra has also moved a bail application to which the court issued notice for the next date of hearing on January 11.

Also read: Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight arrested in B