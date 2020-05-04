UPSC postpones Civil Services Examination 2020

New Delhi: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 has been deferred. This was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled to be held on May 31., however, it has been deferred in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19.

The UPSC, however, said that new dates for the exam will be announced after a review of the situation on May 20.

“The commission held a special meeting today to review the situation after the second phase of the lockdown. Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examination and interviews for the present,” said UPSC in a press release.

“The Civil Services Examination which was slated to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands differed. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Services Examinations, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course,” added the release.

The press note further said, “The Commission has already deferred the following: (a) Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019; (b) Notification for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020; (c) Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020; (d) Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and (e) the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.”

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidate are given a notice of at least 30 days, said the UPSC.