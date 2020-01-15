UPSC Civil Services 2019

UPSC Mains Result 2019 declared; Personality Tests likely to commence in Feb, 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 Written Examination Results on Tuesday.

The Civil Services (Main) Examinations were held during September 20, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the UPSC 2019 Mains written examination could visit the official website of the Commission – upsc.nic.in – to check and download their results online.

The candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Mains Written Examination need to fill up and submit DAF-II online only, which will be available on the official website of the UPSC during the period from 17th January, 2020 to 27th January, 2020 till 6:00 P.M.

The candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the sheet have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020.

