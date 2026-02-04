UPSC Introduces New Rules for Civil Services Examination 2026: Check details

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced changes to the rules for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026, which will impact candidates appearing for the exam. According to the new rules, candidates who have been selected or appointed to the Indian Police Service (IPS) on the basis of an earlier examination will not be eligible to opt for or be allocated the IPS again on the basis of the CSE 2026 result.

Key Changes:

– One-Time Exemption: Candidates allotted services through CSE 2026 can reappear for the exam in 2027 only if they are granted a one-time exemption from joining training by the concerned authority.

– Service Allocation: Candidates allocated to IPS or any Central Service Group A through CSE 2026 will be allowed to appear again in CSE 2027, subject to certain conditions.

– Age and Attempts: The number of attempts allowed for different categories remains the same, with general category candidates allowed six attempts, OBC and PwBD candidates allowed nine attempts, and SC/ST candidates allowed unlimited attempts.

The UPSC has also introduced a provisional answer key for the Prelims exam, allowing candidates to raise objections before the final key is released. Additionally, final-year students can now appear for Mains without submitting their graduation proof upfront.