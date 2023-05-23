UPSC IAS Final Results 2022 announced, Ishita Kishore tops the list

New-Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services mains final results 2022 today.

Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

This year girls have dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022 and the results of the examination were released on June 22. The main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.

Meanwhile, the UPSC is set to conduct the CSE 2023 prelims on May 28. The admit cards for the exam have been released on the official website.